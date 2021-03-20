Advertisement

Big Ten struggles early after earning 9 NCAA Tournament bids

Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's...
Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.(Robert Franklin | AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Big Ten hasn’t started out the NCAA Tournament looking nearly as imposing as it seemed throughout the regular season.

Ohio State is already gone. So is Purdue. Michigan State couldn’t make it out of the First Four. Those three results all were decided in overtime but still raised at least a little suspicion about the strength of the Big Ten after the league led all conferences with nine NCAA Tournament bids.

The Big Ten is chasing its first national title since Michigan State’s 2000 championship.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the Big Ten teams playing their first-round game on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:25 p.m. with the game being televised on TBS.

