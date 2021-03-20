Operation Quickfind: Paige Hansen-Beadle canceled

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office tells KCRG-TV9 that Paige Hansen-Beadle has been located and that she is safe.

*****

The Anamosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Paige Hansen-Beadle.

Authorities say she was last heard from around noon on Saturday.

She’s described as a white female, 5′6″ tall, 190 lbs, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anamosa Police Department at 319-462-4434.

