Operation Quickfind: Paige Hansen-Beadle canceled
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office tells KCRG-TV9 that Paige Hansen-Beadle has been located and that she is safe.
*****
The Anamosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Paige Hansen-Beadle.
Authorities say she was last heard from around noon on Saturday.
She’s described as a white female, 5′6″ tall, 190 lbs, with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anamosa Police Department at 319-462-4434.
