9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

car crash graphic
car crash graphic(MGN Online)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
INWOOD, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old girl is dead after the car in which she was riding rear-ended a school bus in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said the West Lyon Community School District bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the West Lyon Community School District said the victim was a third-grade student.

She has since been identified as Jessica Yeaman, of Inwood, according to a crash report.

The Des Moines Register reports that the 17-year-old driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in Sioux Falls. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

