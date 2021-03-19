Advertisement

With COVID protocol still in place, Cedar Rapids cinema looks back at ‘interesting’ last year

By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marcus Theatres in Cedar Rapids features signage and items throughout its cinema that were not present this time last year: stickers informing patrons of the mask requirement and floor markings reminding people to social distance, among others.

But after all, this time last year, the theater was just a few days into what would eventually end up being about a five-month shutdown.

“‘Interesting’ is how I’d put it,” Jeff Ondler, Marcus’ general manager, said when asked how to describe the last year.

While Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed theaters and cinemas in Iowa to reopen last May after ordering them closed in mid-March, Marcus elected to stay closed until late August.

“We had been doing curbside, to-go popcorn orders while we were closed, which was a nice thing we could offer our guests, kind of a movie-theater experience at home,” Ondler said.

Marcus staff adapted what they learned then to what they are doing now at the concession stand — encouraging customers to order snacks through an app with contactless pickup.

“It avoids any of those long lines that you’re used to or having to stand there and wait,” Ondler said, adding people can place orders before they leave home or from their seats in the theater.

Theaters are kept to half capacity, with seats taped off inside. Ondler said Marcus’ Cedar Rapids location is following guidance from CinemaSafe, a national set of health and safety protocol for movie theaters.

Now another option, private theater rentals, is available too.

“To have that environment that they feel comfortable with and safe with but also it’s just that small group and the folks that they know or that they want to bring out and in,” Ondler said.

In Marion, Collins Road Theatres said its private rental option has been popular recently as well.

The cinema reopened in December after extensive derecho damage forced it to close for a second time last year.

Across town, the AMC Classic Westdale 12 in Cedar Rapids is still dark, despite the company’s website saying it’s back open. The cinema chain announced 98% of its theaters across the U.S. would be reopened by Friday, with more to follow the next week.

As of Thursday, tickets weren’t available for purchase at the Cedar Rapids theater for the next 10 days either, though they were being sold at all of AMC’s other locations in Iowa.

TV9 reached out to AMC to find out when its Cedar Rapids location will be reopening but had not received a response, as of Thursday night.

At Marcus, Ondler is hoping more films stick to their release dates and end up in their theaters.

“We’re always happy when we have those major releases that are back out and just in the market again because that always helps boost attendance,” he said.

