WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Waterloo on Friday announced it plans to reopen its three municipal golf courses at noon on March 20, weather permitting.

Once open, the three golf courses, South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial, will stay open for the 2021 season.

For more information, go to waterlooleisureservices.org.

