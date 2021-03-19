Waterloo man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said 24-year-old Mar’yo Lindsey pleaded guilty on Thursday, admitting that the Iowa State Patrol found him in a car with a large capacity magazine and ammunition on July 3, 2020.

Waterloo police found Lindsey a few days later on July 12, 2020, in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Lindsey has previous convictions in 2014 and 2017 for weapons related felonies.

He faces a possible maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

