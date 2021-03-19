Advertisement

Warming through the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and southerly winds will make for a warmer weekend ahead.

Look for clear skies and quickly cooling temperatures into the mid and upper 20s tonight. We officially start spring at 4:37 AM Saturday with the Spring Equinox. Through Saturday, southerly winds gusting to about 20 MPH will help usher in warm air, warming us into the mid-50s with plentiful sunshine.

Look for a few more clouds Sunday and stronger winds, gusting to 35 MPH. The stronger winds will lead to warmer temperatures though, in the low to mid-60s. Our next chance for rain comes as we start the workweek and lingers Tuesday and Wednesday.

