Summer camp will return this year at YMCA Camp Wapsie

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - YMCA Camp Wapsie Executive Director Paul Denowski is anxiously preparing to host summer camp this year, even if it means some slight modifications to traditions more than a century old.

“We are planning on wearing masks the majority of the time we are here at camp, trying to practice distancing, I like to say physical because camp is a social thing,” Denowski told TV-9.

In 2020, there were no stories to share around the campfire and canoes hung dry off the water as camp was canceled due to the pandemic. Camp leaders say canceling summer programming meant $1 Million in lost revenue.

Some campers who booked last year are opting for a spot this summer, other families requested refunds which Camp Wapsie is still working to pay out.

“We’ve made a lot of good progress on the refunds but we still have some and we are working on those as we can and as finances are available, we want to keep that going and take care of those families,” Denowski added.

More than 1,000 campers are already signed up to attend this summer, leaving around 500 spots available as capacity was moved from 2,000 down to 1,600 for this year.

Denowski says he’s is looking forward to June when summer campers will once again fill the cabins.

“It was hard to go a year without kids experiencing all the things that we really know and love and what, what we’re here to do is help kids learn and grow and enjoy being outside,” he told us.

Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie
