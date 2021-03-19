Advertisement

Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote learning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wartburg College student has filed a class action lawsuit over the cost of tuition after losing on-campus educational time amid the pandemic.

Sydney Warner filed the lawsuit this week in Bremer County District Court alleging the value of the remote learning provided by the college was less than the value of the on-campus experience promised by the college, and that a portion of the tuition fees for the Spring 2020 semester should be refunded as a result.

The lawsuit goes on to say the student paid fees for the 2020 Spring semester for access to campus facilities, activities and in-person classes. It also notes online courses cost substantially less than in-person classes.

Wartburg moved to fully remote learning on March 18, 2020, and classes remained online through the rest of the Spring semester.

“The online learning options being offered to Wartburg College students were subpar in practically every aspect, including the lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty,” the lawsuit says. “Students were deprived of the opportunity for collaborative learning and in-person dialogue, feedback, and critique. The remote learning options were in no way the equivalent of the in-person education for which Plaintiff and Class Members contracted and paid.”

Wartburg said it can’t comment on pending litigation.

