Spring Break camps underway at Boys & Girls Club of the Corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spring Break camps are underway at the Boys & Girls Club of the Corridor.

The camps began this week and Executive Director John Tursi says that, with many families not traveling as much, more campers have shown up than expected.

But Tursi says they are currently still operating at half capacity to allow for social distancing.

Tursi also says the camp has also adjusted its programming to address the learning loss that young people may have had over the summer and school year because of COVID-19.

“Ultimately, we always provide some kind of educational component every single day,” Tursi said. “We’ve been adding more stem and steam activities for kids so it’s more fun learning than just straight-up learning, so we’re really trying to make sure they’re getting to the reading that they need to because you know that’s the most important part.”

The camp’s two sites are open at Olivet Neighborhood Mission in Cedar Rapids and in Marion. Programming goes through the rest of the week.

