Sigourney Elementary School lockdown ends after police make nearby arrest

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities say their attempt to arrest a man wanted in for a burglary and assault incident in Oskaloosa was the reason the Sigourney Elementary School went on lockdown on Friday afternoon.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office says that, after being notified by the Oskaloosa Police Department of their attempts to locate Justin Jordan, 34, Keokuk County deputies were able to locate Jordan’s vehicle and confirm he was inside a home in Sigourney.

Jordan was eventually arrested for a warrant out of Mahaska County for 1st Degree Burglary.

Jordan was checked and cleared by medical staff due to a self-inflicted injury and later transported to Mahaska County Jail.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Sigourney Police Department, and Keokuk County Ambulance in the incident.

The Sigourney Community District says they have been told by law enforcement it is now safe to dismiss students at Sigourney Elementary School. Car riders will be dismissed at 4:55 P.M. Bus riders will be dismissed at 5:00 P.M. Walkers will be dismissed at 5:05 P.M. Anyone with questions or concerns are advised to call 641-622-2350.

Sigourney Elementary School has been placed on lockdown while police respond to a situation a few blocks away from the school.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that law enforcement is currently dealing with a situation in the neighborhood near the school after being called to respond at approximately 2:40 P.M.

Police say no weapons are involved, but would not release any further details at this time.

According to a statement posted on the Sigourney Community School District Facebook page, the school was advised by law enforcement to keep students in the building until the situation is resolved, but states that everyone at the school is safe and that the high school is not on lockdown.

