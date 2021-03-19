Advertisement

Seasonal allergies or COVID-19? Local epidemiologist breaks it down

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As Spring is right around the corner, so too are seasonal allergies. How can you tell them apart from COVID-19? Epidemiologist Rebecca Heick says it can be difficult at times to note the difference. A cough, for example, could be a symptom of either season allergies or the Coronavirus.

“When we think about COVID-19, we see a lot of more intense systemic symptoms. Things like intense body aches, fever or chills,” explains Dr. Heick. Intense headaches are also symptoms of the virus. She goes on to say “with allergies it’s limited to your ears, nose, throat, itchy eyes, those types of symptoms” that are near your head. Fevers are a very clear sign that whatever you’re experiencing would be COVID-19 and not seasonal allergies.

Itching in your throat or nose, for example, are not COVID-19 symptoms, according to Dr. Heick. Those that get seasonal allergies aren’t necessarily more receptive to the Coronavirus. Dr. Heick says “we know that some people who have allergies also have asthma... for some individuals, that can increase their risk of having more intense respiratory symptoms if they’re infected with the virus. But in general, seasonal allergies are not going to be a complicating factor for COVID-19.”

To get ahead of allergy season, it’s recommended you try to stay inside or use air filtration systems in your home, or take allergy medicine if it’s something you feel comfortable with.

If you still can’t tell between the two, it’s recommended you visit your health care provider or get a test for COVID-19.

Some easy ways to distinguish between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies, according to Emerson Hospital.

Symptom:COVID-19Seasonal allergies
SneezingNoYes
Runny or stuffy noseNoYes
Itchy or water eyesNoYes
Itchy noseNoYes
FatigueYesYes
FeverYesNo
CoughYesYes
Shortness of breathYesNo
Loss of taste or smellYesNo
Body aches and intense fatigueYesNo
Sore throatYesNo

Dr. Heick also notes that those who are already fully vaccinated can still experience seasonal allergies and can still become susceptible to COVID-19 because no vaccine is 100% effective.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A top federal official says the Biden administration may sue Iowa if Governor Reynolds signs a...
Federal officials says Biden administration may sue Iowa over controversial housing bill
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers...
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, including marijuana use
The Wartburg College campus in Waverly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote learning

Latest News

Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, takes on Central Michigan's Drew Hildebrandt during their 125-pound...
Hawkeyes trying to hold off Penn St for NCAA wrestling title
KCRG File
Just over 345,000 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 in total
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
State lawmakers participate, take questions in legislative forum
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote...
Two students file class action lawsuits against Iowa colleges over tuition costs after schools moved online
Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie
Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie