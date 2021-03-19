Nearly 450,000 people in Iowa fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard, as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, shows 447,345 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

This comes a day after Iowa reported no outbreaks of the virus at long term care facilities for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Public Health on Friday reported six more COVID-19 related deaths and 592 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 344,909 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,672 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations went up for a second day in a row on Friday, with 189 people reportedly hospitalized with the virus. That’s up from 171 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,237 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,608,290 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.3 percent.

