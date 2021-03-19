Advertisement

Man trapped under skid loader at Iowa burial vault rescued

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in central Iowa have rescued a man trapped under a skid loader at a burial vault business in Waterloo.

The Courier reports that the incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday when the hydraulics that operate the arms of the skid loader bucket failed, sending one of the arms crashing down on a mechanic and pinning him.

Waterloo Fire Department Battalion Chief Ben Peterson says the bucket happened to be titled downward and hit the cement first, relieving enough weight from the arm that it saved the mechanic’s life.

Petersen says crews cut the skid loader arm off the man’s back and took him to a hospital. His condition was not released.

