Linn County anticipating more COVID vaccines, but say demand will likely continue to outpace supply

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County is anticipating more vaccine doses, but officials say demand will outpace supply for quite some time.

In a press conference on Thursday, Linn County Public Health Supervisor Heather Meador said that, although the state will be expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to all Iowans on April 5th, supply is still limited, with approximately 4,800 doses arriving in Linn County’s next allocation.

But Meador also said the vaccine providers are making progress in Linn County.

Of the 36,000 adults 65 and older in Linn County, approximately 73% have either started or completed their vaccine series and approximately 30% of adults within the county have completed their vaccine series, according to Meador.

“While this is great progress, we still have a ways to go before every person is able to get a vaccine that wants one,” Meador said. “With about 180,000 individuals, age 18 and older in Linn County, not everyone will be able to receive a vaccine as soon as they become eligible.”

For now, the County plans on distributing vaccine doses to the same places they’re going now: hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and hosting clinics for targeted populations.

And with the U.K. variant now spreading in Iowa, Meador stressed that residents should get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and not wait for others to get it first.

“If you are eligible, we want you to be vaccinated,” Meador said. “We don’t want people to feel guilty about getting vaccinated when they are eligible. Again, reaching herd immunity protects you and the community.”

This week marks one year since the first diagnosed case in Linn County, with nearly 21,000 cases reported since then.

