Funeral directors say FEMA funding is essential for families burying loved ones who died from the COVID-19 virus

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - FEMA announced on Wednesday it would provide funding to families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many,” said a FEMA Spokesperson. “At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters. Although we cannot change the outcome of what has happened, we are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden created by this deadly virus.”

Funeral directors like Casey Hepker at Murdoch Funeral Home were seeing families struggle through the pandemic. Hepker said they’ve buried more than 100 people who have died from the virus.

“Not only was it a difficult process to lose a loved one, but then to be told that you were unable to gather or occupy a space to hold a tribute to the loved one,” said Hepker.

“We were so used to being able to hug one another, and shake hands at a time when people need that support,” said Brad Kurtz, a funeral director at Cedar Memorial. “Because of the health precautions, we just haven’t been able to provide that support.”

Kurtz and Hepker said that the pain of loss comes with a cost. Hepker said a funeral could cost between $2,200 to over $20-thousand. A cost many couldn’t afford.

“Maybe they lost a loved one, and they weren’t expecting it, it was an unexpected death related to the disease that they didn’t anticipate because the person was young or healthy,” said Hepker.

On Thursday, the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) said it was working with FEMA to write the guidelines on who would qualify for assistance giving TV9 this statement:

“We expect FEMA to release information later this month for the funds allocated under the ‘Consolidated Appropriations Act 2020.’ Information about how it will disperse funds allocated under the ‘American Rescue Plan Act of 2021′ in the future.

Since March 2020, the National Funeral Directors Association has been working on funeral assistance for families that experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID and has been directly involved with the officials at FEMA who are now responsible for developing policies governing the implementation and disbursement of this funding.

In the meantime, for families that have experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID, NFDA has information about financial assistance on Remembering A Life, our consumer education website, https://rememberingalife.com/covid19.”

This news added much-needed relief to those who have lost so much over the last year.

“You see that often where the family wasn’t ready for such a large cost to come up all of a sudden,” said Hepker.

