Former Four Oaks counselor pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a teen boy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former counselor at a residential treatment facility for minors, accused of sexually abusing a teen boy and later giving birth to his child, has pleaded guilty.

Danielle Hook, 30, submitted a written guilty plea on Tuesday to 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor or Therapist. The judge accepted the written plea on Thursday.

Hook’s sentencing is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on May 18th.

Hook was arrested in July 2020 and charged with 3rd Sexual Abuse, Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor, and Harboring a Runaway.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Linn County District Court, an investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services and juvenile court officials discovered an alleged improper sexual relationship between Hook and a 14-year-old boy who lived at a Four Oaks facility where she was employed as a youth counselor. The exploitation took place between July 1, 2017, and November 30, 2018, according to Linn County Attorneys.

Hook was fired from Four Oaks but was later discovered to allegedly be living with the child in Marion while he was on the run from juvenile court officials.

Prosecutors said that Hook gave birth to a child, which was connected by a DNA test to her sexual abuse of the boy. Those accusations date to January and February of 2019.

