Federal officials says Biden administration may sue Iowa over controversial housing bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A top federal official says the Biden administration may sue Iowa if Governor Reynolds signs a controversial housing bill sitting on her desk right now.

Earlier this week, state lawmakers passed House File 252, a bill that would prohibit cities and counties from banning landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their use of federal housing assistance.

It passed both the House and Senate this week.

Supporters of the bill argue landlords should have the choice over whether to accept such tenants, saying some can’t deal with all the paperwork.

“That’s a voluntary program, and we want to make sure that it remains voluntary,” Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada said.

Opponents of the bill argue it will allow for discrimination and reduce housing choices for vulnerable Iowans.

On MSNBC Wednesday, the head of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development threatened to take Iowa to court if it becomes law.

“If they want to get into a fight about it, we’re ready to fight them about it,” U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge said.

Governor Reynolds hasn’t spoken on whether or not she would sign the bill.

Des Moines, Marion and Iowa City currently have “source-of-income” ordinances.

See the story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.