Fantastic weekend forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the afternoon. Lots of sunshine throughout the day as highs rise into the low 50s with light winds.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s overnight tonight. The weekend forecast is looking great. Highs in the 50s again on Saturday and widespread 60s are likely on Sunday. We will stay dry through the weekend, but winds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next system that brings the chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs next week stay in the 50s and 60s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.