Advertisement

Fantastic weekend forecast

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the afternoon. Lots of sunshine throughout the day as highs rise into the low 50s with light winds.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s overnight tonight. The weekend forecast is looking great. Highs in the 50s again on Saturday and widespread 60s are likely on Sunday. We will stay dry through the weekend, but winds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next system that brings the chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs next week stay in the 50s and 60s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A top federal official says the Biden administration may sue Iowa if Governor Reynolds signs a...
Federal officials says Biden administration may sue Iowa over controversial housing bill
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers...
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, including marijuana use
The Wartburg College campus in Waverly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote learning

Latest News

Expect dry conditions and clear skies.
Hard to find a flaw in Saturday’s weather
Expect dry conditions and clear skies.
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and southerly winds will make for a warmer weekend ahead.
Warming through the weekend
Sunshine and southerly winds will make for a warmer weekend ahead.
First Alert Forecast