Dubuque County proposing drive-thru vaccine clinic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Incident Management Team is proposing opening up a new vaccination clinic to help meet demand when everyone becomes eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5.

According to Mary Rose Corrigan, a member of the team, this would be a drive-thru clinic that would take place at the Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque.

“We have been working on this for over a month and thought to utilize our firefighters, who are all paramedics, which are under their scope of practice, can administer the vaccine,” she explained.

She said the drive-thru option makes sense for two reasons.

“We thought with the weather improving the drive-up scenario would be a way to administer vaccines in an efficient manner and add another point of distribution, or pod, to the community to get these vaccines out into people’s arms,” Corrigan explained.

The incident management team presented the proposal to the Dubuque County Board of Health.

“We took it to the board of health because they have county funding, health grant funding for COVID and we wanted their approval whether we should move forward with this idea,” she mentioned.

However, there are still many questions.

“We do not know how much increase in allocation we are going to get, we do not know when we are going to get it, and we do not know the timing of it yet,” Corrigan said. “And so, as we converge on those April dates when we get increased vaccinations, we want to be ready for a number of possibilities when it happens.”

Another concern is cost.

Putting together that site could end up costing the local government around $90,000. The most expensive thing under that proposal would be the software they would need to run the site, which would cost over $30,000.

