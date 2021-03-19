Dubuque colleges look forward to returning to some normalcy for fall semester

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the college experience for thousands of students in the Dubuque area. However, local college officials are hoping some normalcy comes around with the arrival of the fall semester and the new school year.

Mark Ward, the University of Dubuque’s vice president of academic affairs, said students can definitely expect more opportunities for social interaction.

“As we are planning for the fall semester, we are anticipating a full return back to face to face,” he mentioned.

Ward said they are also hoping to not have to mandate masks as vaccines become more available.

“We will continue to encourage people to wear masks if that is important to them,” he commented. “But we anticipate, as well with the vaccines, we will be able to relax some of the mask restrictions as well.”

In regards to fully online classes, he says they would only offer that opportunity in limited situations like, for example, students with underlying health conditions.

“Our mitigation strategies have worked, so we have been able to keep the number of positive cases very low and that gives us confidence going into the fall that with our vaccines we are going to be able to go back to a more normal operation,” Ward said.

Gayle Langel, Clarke University’s creative director, said, however, there is a big probability hybrid classes could continue in the fall in that college.

“The hybrid model is actually tending to work for some courses and so that will continue through to the next school year,” she explained. “COVID has actually taught us a lot about our flexibility.”

Langel added vaccine availability will determine whether they will still require masks and social distancing.

“We could still require masks and social distancing in the fall, it is just kind of up in the air right now with all of the vaccination information out there,” she mentioned.

Both Ward and Langel commented their universities have leaned on health departments at the local and state levels to make their decisions.

