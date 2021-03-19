Advertisement

Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

It was the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century.
Drake's Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita...
Drake's Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | Associated Press/Robert Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State 53-52 in the First Four. It was the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century.

Drake’s previous tournament victory was 50 years ago to the day —- March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs came in with 25 wins, second-most in the tournament.

Their tense matchup with a longtime Missouri Valley Conference rival brought some early drama to the pandemic-affected tourney.

Wichita State had a chance to win at the buzzer but Alterique Gilbert settled for a long 3-pointer that hit the front rim.

