Davenport residents asked to decorate eggs for city-wide Easter egg hunt

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is asking residents to join in on its city-wide egg hunt.

You can download a picture of the egg to decorate or you can pick it up between now and March 31 at River’s Edge, Roosevelt, Junior Theatre, Eastern Avenue Library or at the Fairmont Library.

Officials say you will decorate your egg and then hang it in a street-facing window between April 1 and April 7.

This is a way for families to partake in a socially-distanced egg hunt throughout the city of Davenport.

You can also document your hunt by using the hashtag, #DavenportEggHunt2021.

Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Monday, March 15, 2021

