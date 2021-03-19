Court upholds Iowa man’s civil judgment in mother’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court says there was enough evidence for a jury to conclude that a man shot and killed his mother in 2015, rejecting his appeal and leaving in place the jury’s $10 million verdict even though the man was later acquitted of criminal charges.

The court on Friday denied Jason Carter’s appeal of the civil case in which a jury found him responsible for the June 2015 shooting of his mother Shirley Carter at his parents’ farm home near Knoxville.

Jason Carter, of Knoxville, and his father Bill Carter have been locked in legal disputes since Shirley Carter’s death.

Carter later was charged with first-degree murder but a jury found him not guilty.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.