Advertisement

Cedar Rapids sets tree debris pickup deadline for April 19th

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has set Monday, April 19th as the deadline for curbside tree debris pickup removal.

Following the derecho storm last August, the City has conducted roadside pickups to remove damaged trees and other debris, free of charge.

The City is directing residents not to leave tree debris by the curb after April 19th.

Completed clean-up areas will be indicated on a map on the City’s website, which will be published on April 19th. No additional pickups will be made in areas marked as completed on the map.

During collection, crews will remove curbside piles, rake-up remaining branches and other debris in the right-of-way, break down and remove root balls, remove stumps torn out of the ground, and will conduct one pickup through alleys. Root balls or uprooted stumps that left large holes in the right-of-way will be back-filled by the City’s contractor.

To assist with clean-up efforts, residents are encouraged to make full use of their Yardy carts for smaller piles of twigs and branches that can fit into the Yardy, and to help ensure their sidewalk is kept clear of debris.

Linn County residents can also take tree debris and yard waste to the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

  • Tree debris/yard-waste drop-off: $24/ton, $5 minimum charge
  • Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm | Starting April 3: Saturdays, 8 am – 12 pm
  • Location: 2250 A Street SW (near Czech Village)
  • Contact information: https://www.solidwasteagency.org/ | Phone: 319-398-5163

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A top federal official says the Biden administration may sue Iowa if Governor Reynolds signs a...
Federal officials says Biden administration may sue Iowa over controversial housing bill
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers...
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, including marijuana use
The Wartburg College campus in Waverly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote learning

Latest News

Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, takes on Central Michigan's Drew Hildebrandt during their 125-pound...
Hawkeyes trying to hold off Penn St for NCAA wrestling title
KCRG File
Just over 345,000 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 in total
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
State lawmakers participate, take questions in legislative forum
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote...
Two students file class action lawsuits against Iowa colleges over tuition costs after schools moved online
Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie
Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie