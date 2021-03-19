Cedar Rapids sets tree debris pickup deadline for April 19th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has set Monday, April 19th as the deadline for curbside tree debris pickup removal.

Following the derecho storm last August, the City has conducted roadside pickups to remove damaged trees and other debris, free of charge.

The City is directing residents not to leave tree debris by the curb after April 19th.

Completed clean-up areas will be indicated on a map on the City’s website, which will be published on April 19th. No additional pickups will be made in areas marked as completed on the map.

During collection, crews will remove curbside piles, rake-up remaining branches and other debris in the right-of-way, break down and remove root balls, remove stumps torn out of the ground, and will conduct one pickup through alleys. Root balls or uprooted stumps that left large holes in the right-of-way will be back-filled by the City’s contractor.

To assist with clean-up efforts, residents are encouraged to make full use of their Yardy carts for smaller piles of twigs and branches that can fit into the Yardy, and to help ensure their sidewalk is kept clear of debris.

Linn County residents can also take tree debris and yard waste to the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

Tree debris/yard-waste drop-off: $24/ton, $5 minimum charge

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm | Starting April 3: Saturdays, 8 am – 12 pm

Location: 2250 A Street SW (near Czech Village)

Contact information: https://www.solidwasteagency.org/ | Phone: 319-398-5163

