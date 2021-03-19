Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired incident on northwest side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots-fired call on the city’s northwest side.

Police tell KCRG-TV9 that officers are investigating the area near the 400 block of B Avenue NW after being called to the area at approximately 1:56 P.M. on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Police say they have are no suspects at this time and do not have any reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

