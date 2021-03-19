Advertisement

Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the Quad Cities

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT
Quad Cities, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Millions of people cross over the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River every day, but with the possibility of a new bridge being built near the end of this decade, those vehicles and people could be replaced with bison.

Living Lands & Waters founder, Chad Pregracke, unveiled his plans for a Bison Bridge on the existing structure. Wild Bison would roam the westbound lanes as the driving lanes would be replaced with what Pregracke hopes will be the country’s newest national park.

The idea is to turn the area into a place where passersby, on what would be the new I-80 bridge in the Quad Cities, stop to check out the attraction and give the area a boost in tourism. Pregracke sees this as a way to put the QCA on the map.

The idea is in its beginning phases and has many hurdles to cross before it can become a reality, but if it does happen, they expect to fund the project with all private donations. Right now the group is looking for people to just learn about the Bison Bridge and sign up on the website to show support for the idea.

You can learn more about the project at the website for the Bison Bridge.

