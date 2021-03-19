Animal Welfare Friends shelter takes in 8 cats abandoned near a dumpster

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) -Some animal shelters are seeing a common spring trend of people abandoning animals.

Animal Welfare Friends shelter in Monticello is currently over capacity after taking in 8 cats that were found abandoned in a bin, by a dumpster at a Casey’s in Anamosa on Tuesday. “It looked like they were there all night because of the condensation on the inside of it they had no food or water,” says Shelter Manager Amy Bradley.

Bradley says when the weather starts to warm up, they usually start seeing more animals abandoned. She says even though spring is the time they see the most abandoned animals, this many at once is far beyond what they usually see. “Since I’ve been here I’ve never had a whole tote of cats ever found,” says Bradley, “Maybe a cat every few days, once a week, a dog.”

The shelter was already at capacity before the cats arrived. Last week, it picked up 10 stray dogs within four days. Several of the dogs were claimed, but many stayed at the shelter, and some are now getting ready to be adopted and leave for a new forever home.

Bradley says the new cats are healthy, but they’ll need shots, microchips and other critical care before they’re ready to get adopted out. She says anyone struggling to take care of an animal should call a shelter for help.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.