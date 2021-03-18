Twin Pines Golf Course to open March 19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The golf season is set to begin on Friday as the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced Twin Pines Golf Course will reopen.

The golf course, located at 3800 42nd Street NE, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. That includes the driving range. Golf carts will also be available.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department expects Gardner Golf Course, at 5101 Old Golf Course Road, to reopen on March 22. Ellis Golf Course, 1401 Zika Avenue NW, is expected to reopen in April.

In a press release, the Parks and Recreation Department said COVID-19 protocols will be in place and masks will be required in the clubhouse.

For more information go to playcedarrapidsgolf.com

