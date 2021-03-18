No long term care facilities in Iowa reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic there are no long term care facilities in Iowa reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

In all, 2,223 residents have died from the virus in those facilities. The number of facilities with outbreaks peaked on December 3 with 169. About a month later on January 4, the number dropped to 105, and 47 a month after that.

Iowa began vaccinations at long term care facilities in December. Last week, long term care facilities began allowing indoor visitation again for all residents regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor.

On Thursday, the state reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths and 405 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 344,317 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,666 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,060 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 606 of the reported deaths.

Hospitalization in Iowa went up slightly with 171 people reported on Thursday. That’s up from the 161 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,154 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,605,053 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.8 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,140,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa. A total 425,030 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

