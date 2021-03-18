Iowa State names T.J. Otzelberger men’s basketball coach

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State has named T.J. Otzelberger as the 21st head coach of the Cyclones’ men’s basketball team.

ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard made the announcement Thursday saying Otzelberger was instrumental in helping ISU’s program achieve some of its most significant achievements.

Otzelberger is expected to be introduced during a virtual conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

He was previously assistant coach of the Cyclones’ basketball team and also served as lead recruiter and bench coach under head coaches Greg McDermott, Fed Hoiberg and Steve Prohm. He left ISU in 2016.

“I have had a close professional relationship with T.J. for many years and admired his work ethic and commitment to excellence,” Pollard said. “Having watched him grow professionally, I am convinced he is exactly what our program needs at this time.”

Otzelberger spent three years with South Dakota State where his teams earned three post-season appearances.

See the full announcement here.

