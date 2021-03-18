Advertisement

Dubuque man with Down syndrome earns black belt

Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine years ago, a boy with down syndrome named Matthew Kiernan walked into Springers Martial Arts Academy in Dubuque to start training. Almost a decade later, Matthew was testing for his black belt.

“He started here in 2012 as a yellow belt. He was pretty determined to make his black belt and then his sister got her black belt so that got him even more determined,” said Matt’s mother Tracy Kiernan.

“He doesn’t ever say he can’t. He has always been I can-do kind of guy. We found out he can.” said Matthew’s grandmother Connie Leibfried.

Testing for a black belt is physically and mentally demanding even though Matthew will tell you something different.

“{Its) Very easy,” said Kiernan.

“It is not easy to remember all of those moves.” said 7th-degree black belt Ben Springer. “I have thrown a lot of tough challenges at him that he has faced and he succeeds.”

Martial arts has been wonderful as far as discipline and structure and strength and all the hard work and discipline paid off for Matthew who passed his test and was awarded his black belt.

