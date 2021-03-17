Advertisement

US intelligence report: Russia, Iran attempted to influence 2020 presidential election

President Donald Trump, Joe Biden
President Donald Trump, Joe Biden(KFYR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KCRG) - A new U.S. intelligence report shows Russia and Iran attempted to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

The report said Moscow focused on denigrating Joe Biden while boosting former President Donald Trump’s re-election effort.

Intelligence officials also said Russia wanted to undermine confidence in the election process and to exacerbate sociopolitical divisions throughout the U.S.

The report also said Iran similarly attempted to interfere with the election through an influence campaign intended to undercut reelection prospects of former President Trump while exacerbating divisions in the U.S. and undermining the legitimacy of the election.

However, the report states there is no indication a foreign group tried to alter the technical aspects like casting ballots, or manipulate election infrastructure.

Read the report here.

