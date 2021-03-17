Advertisement

Poll: Majority of Iowans oppose state’s change to early voting

Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The majority of Iowans oppose changing the state’s early voting period to offer fewer days to request and cast absentee ballots.

That’s according to a new poll from the Des Moines Register and Mediacom Iowa.

It found 52 percent were against the change, compared to 42 percent who favored it. Six percent were not sure.

The poll comes after Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law earlier this month shortening the days allowing early voting from 29 to 20.

Other changes include making it easier to mark voters inactive when they miss a general election.

The poll found 71 percent of Republicans favored the change, while 81 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Independents opposed it.

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa is a great place to work-from-home on a new podcast called...
Gov. Reynolds promotes Iowa as great work-from-home state
