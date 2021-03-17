Organizers hoping for in-person Fifth Seasons Race after canceling Run Crandic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The thousands of people who have been training and looking forward to the RUN CRANDIC race were, once again, going to be without an event because of the pandemic.

“It wasn’t a decision that was made lightly,” Jim Dwyer, co-president of the nonprofit Corridor Running, said. “It was disappointing, but it was the stark reality of the situation.”

They said the reason they can’t host the event was because of how many people run, the race of the length, and how many different municipalities would be touched.

“We need to get more needles into arms,” Dwyer said. “Get some vaccinations out there. The quicker we can do that and get the numbers lower, the quicker we can get back to racing.”

The Shamrock Shuffle was still going virtual, a group ran that race over the weekend. However, Dwyer said virtual races were not drumming up as much support as they did at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I think the virtual concept of races has gone by the wayside,” Dwyer said.

While Dwyer and his group were disappointed about once again having to cancel the RUN CRANDIC, they were still working with cities to host the Fifth Season Races in July.

“The pandemic was a very fluid situation, especially where you live,” Dwyer said. “We’ve already started preparations for a safe in-person parade.”

