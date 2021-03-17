Iowa professor says prolonged pandemic stress can change chemistry of the brain

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been over a year since the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and while the virus has created its impact on the physical well-being of millions in the US and around the world, it has left an impact on everyone’s mental health in some way. Saint Ambrose psychology Professor Dr. John Stachula says the pandemic has etched its mark on our mental health.

“That prolonged chronic stressor that literally does things like making it more difficult for us to think clearly, we have a lot of struggles just operating in our life and as a psychologist, and it quite literally starts to change some of the chemistry and the functioning of the brain,” he said, “We know people under long, prolonged stressful periods, they become more susceptible to things like depression, to anxiety.”

In a survey published by JAMA Network Open, 43% of adults had at least one mental health symptom such as depression or anxiety. Stachula said our reactions to stress have also been changed.

“One of the things we look at in the brain is that it’s almost like getting trained to be a little more reactive to stress which is not how we want to function all the time but, again, prolonged chronic stress can do that to us,” he said.

Stachula said one of the solutions to help with these issues is to carve out habits and routines.

“There are things that we know that are beyond our control, I can’t control when the pandemic is going to come to an end, but I can try to choose what are the things in my life I can control and really focus and attend to those,” he said, “Engaging in regular activity we know is one of the positives for the brain. Regular sleep, not getting your sleep cycles to thrown off I mean that’s creating as much of that normalcy, that control as you can.”

According to a recent report from the American Psychological Association, two in three Americans said they aren’t getting their desired amount of sleep each night since the pandemic began. Connecting with others also helps.

“If you’re struggling, reach out, there are resources that can help,” Stachula said, “Connection to others sharing empathy, experiencing empathy from others, positive impacts to the brain in the same way.”

“Everything in life is a balance, and when the world is imperfect, you try to do the best you can with it,” Stachula said.

In response to the higher demand for help needed with mental illness due to the pandemic, the National Alliance of Mental Illness has extended its free health line service hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-950-6264.

