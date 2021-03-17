Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill to protect free speech at schools, universities

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill to protect free speech for students at K-12 schools, community colleges, and public universities will advance to the Iowa Senate.

House File 744 passed Tuesday with a nearly unanimous vote 97 to 1, but it doesn’t contain some elements that were considered the most controversial.

The bill requires the board of regents to develop procedures to ensure students’ freedom of expression on campus.

It also requires yearly first amendment training for students and staff.

“I believe there is no more important right than the right to free speech, especially in educational settings,” said Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon). “It is not the job of our educational institutions to tell students what to think. It’s to give students the tools to decide what to think for themselves. This bill is necessary to protect the free expression of Iowa’s students as they develop their own thoughts and ideas.”

The bill previously restricted speech for some university employees, but that element is gone.

The bill does allow discipline of employees, including possible termination, for violating free speech rights.

“After having multiple stories from Iowa schools and universities brought to our attention, protecting free speech in educational settings became a top priority for Iowa House Republicans,” said Speaker Grassley. “It’s unfortunate that we even had to take this action today, but Iowa House Republicans refuse to turn a blind eye to attempts to indoctrinate Iowa students and stifle their free speech rights.”

