Iowa City Council votes to temporarily suspend Truth and Reconciliation Commission

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Council voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution to temporarily suspend its Truth and Reconciliation Commission during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The council voted to suspend the commission until April 15th, when the commission and the city council will have a joint meeting.

This comes after a third of the commission resigned last week. Royceann Porter stepped down from her position as chair during a meeting on March 4th, but originally planned to still stay on the commission. Over the next week, Porter officially resigned from the board, along with Vice Chair T’Shailyn Harrington and commissioner Tony Currin. The commission’s newly elected facilitator, Jesse Case, also resigned.

The commission was formed last September as one of the major commitments from Iowa City council in response to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. The 9-member-board was elected in November, with the goal of combating systemic racism in Iowa City.

Many people called into the city council meeting to weigh in on the resolution, with arguments on both sides from the public lasting around two hours. Following public discussion, city council talked about a range of options, from disbanding the commission and starting over, to allowing the commission to continue its work without a suspension. The city council made its final vote on the suspension after midnight.

The resolution proposed Tuesday night to suspend the commission was brought by the request of Mayor Bruce Teague. “People that have been dedicated within this community that started just like anybody else, to make a change, to be a part of the change, and for a litany of things that have taken place, now has resigned. That should concern us,” says Teague.

Current chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Mohamed Traore made a statement during Tuesday’s meeting in defense of the commission’s work. “So, if you wish to suspend this commission, make your votes. The decision is your own. All we can do is offer you our opinions,” said Traore, “Just know this, we will not be suspending our work to pursue better outcomes for all individuals in our community. We believe in that mission far too much to divert our efforts due to the impact of media narratives, apathy of certain cross-sections of the public, the number of other projects we may be working on; or the fact that we have engaged in this commission fully, without ever asking for even a penny in compensation.”

Former chair of the commission, Royceann Porter, also addressed city council during the public comment section. Porter left the commission after stepping down as chair, after the commission made a motion to hold a vote of no-confidence against her as chair. The vote was related to comments Porter made in response to some members of the public, such as during a city council meeting on Feb 16th. During Tuesday’s meeting, Porter said she was “falsely accused of intimidation, bullying, traumatizing.” Porter also said she has received little to no support from the city council.

The council will work to fill the three empty seats on the commission before its joint meeting on April 15th. Applications are due by March 30th, and appointments will be made on April 6th.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.