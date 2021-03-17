Horizons’ Meals on Wheels service looking for more volunteers as it anticipates resuming daily deliveries in summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a greater number of older Iowans homebound for the last year during the pandemic, organizations that deliver food to their doorsteps have responded to an increased need.

Horizons Family Service Alliance, which operates the Meals on Wheels program primarily in Linn and Johnson counties, saw about a 25% increase in delivery needs at the start of the pandemic.

“Our clients are the most vulnerable when it comes to coronavirus. Everybody is 65-plus that we go to,” Kami Zbanek Hill, Horizons’ volunteer coordinator, said.

While Zbanek Hill said that need is starting to normalize back to pre-pandemic levels, they still serve more than 900 seniors in Linn County alone. Among them is Gary Smith, who lives at Commonwealth Senior Apartments in southeast Cedar Rapids and has received Meals on Wheels since November.

“I get out as little as — not very much. I pretty much stay here,” Smith said.

Earlier in the pandemic, Horizons transitioned from daily deliveries of hot meals to once-a-week drop-offs of frozen meals in order to limit contact between volunteers and clients. However, Zbanek Hill said they hope to resume the daily hot meal delivery service in June, so they are looking for more volunteers to assist them when they move from delivering along 32 routes a week to 32 routes a day.

While about 90% of their meals are currently delivered by volunteers, she added their goal is to boost that percentage to all meals.

“Volunteers are our lifeblood. They are our engine. They are what empower us to be able to do what we need to do,” Zbanek Hill said.

Weekly trips around Cedar Rapids to deliver meals have become a part of Chad Cooper’s schedule since he signed up as a Meals on Wheels volunteer in January.

“I’ve spent the better part of the year working from home, pretty much indoors for the most part, and so after about eight or nine months, I just kind of felt stagnant and wanted to do something proactive, and this made all the sense,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the best part of his routes is getting to know the people on the other side of the door, like Smith, though he tries to keep conversation brief because of the pandemic. Once life returns to normal, Cooper plans to stick with his volunteer shift and hopes to get to know the people he sees even better, many of whom are grateful for his weekly visit.

“Sometimes it’s not even spoken. It’s just in their eyes or in their face that they just like to see another person at the door,” Cooper said.

People who are interested in volunteering with Horizons’ Meals on Wheels service can click here to fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.