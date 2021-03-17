Gov. Reynolds promotes Iowa as great work-from-home state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa is a great place to work-from-home on Iowa Workforce Development’s new podcast ‘Mission: Employable.’

The Iowa Economic Development authority agrees.

KCCI reports the agency launched a new campaign to get more people to move to Iowa.

The “This is Iowa” campaign highlights the state’s employment opportunities, good quality of life and low crime. These are topics people typically consider when they are planning to relocate.

“There has never been a better time for us to be promoting teleworking, as an attribute and as something someone should consider,” said Kanan Kappleman with the Iowa Economic Development Authority. “When you think of Iowa, people have perceptions and showing there is more than meets the eye in Iowa.”

This comes as U.S. News and World Report ranked Iowa as the number one state for opportunity.

