Damp St. Patrick’s Day, turning windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on showers to slowly overspread much of our area as the day goes on. The exception will be Waterloo and points to the northwest where little to no shower activity will occur. Rain amounts today will generally be on the light side with far southeast Iowa possibly still at risk to get to one inch, though that chance is lessened today due to the overall track of the system. Plan on a gusty northeast wind to develop as well, which is certain to keep temperatures chilly. Should any snow happen to mix into this system, the impacts will be extremely low. Sunny sky returns for everyone by Friday and Saturday with a nice warming trend into the weekend. Highs in the 60s are still on track for Sunday!

