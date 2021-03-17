Advertisement

As many continue working from home, local clothing stores still feeling the pandemic’s economic impact

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Graham’s Style Store has been styling professional men since 1936. This past year, though, has been like no other.

“When you do not have those large conferences, business trips, seminars, things like that throughout the country all of a sudden the need to dress up and buy new clothes drops off tremendously,” Ben Graham, the store’s president, said.

The transition to working from home means workers only have to dress from the waist up, and even that has become more casual. Graham’s usual customers of lawyers, accountants and bankers have not been stopping by as often either.

“Those folks are working from home so, you know how many people break their shoelaces downtown and comes into the store in the middle of the week?,” Graham said. “Nobody breaks their shoe laces because they are all working from home or they spilled coffee on their dress shirts and they have a presentation in the afternoon. Those little incidents that get the front door to swing, we miss that tremendously.”

Graham said grants and loans, like the Paycheck Protection Program, have helped him keep his eight employees working, but now, as more people get vaccinated and head back to work to their offices, he is hopeful they will remember to buy local.

“When you are getting your stimulus check, your tax return back, I think maybe it is time to reconsider if we need a six-inch larger television screen right now or to get that whatever extra thing on Amazon,” Graham said. “We really have to get some money circulated around throughout our community and support our local jewelry stores, local book stores, clothing stores. Think locally.”

