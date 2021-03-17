Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five...
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Majority of Iowans don’t want Gov. Reynolds to seek reelection
Iowa City staff said construction will begin soon on a development project in the downtown Ped...
$56M project to add more than 100 apartments, create new home for Riverside Theatre in downtown Iowa City
Carolyn and Kelly Gay decided to recreate their original wedding photos as they celebrated...
Iowa couple recreates wedding photos 50 years later thanks to organ donation
State data shows gender gap in Iowans receiving COVID-19 vaccines
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15

Latest News

Stanley Wofford was found guilty Monday in the Aug. 31, 2019, death of 45-year-old John Belcher.
Jury finds Des Moines man guilty of murder in 2019 killing
FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the...
Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its...
James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77
Poll: Majority of Iowans oppose state’s change to early voting
The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies