Advertisement

Webster City police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father

police lights
police lights(AP)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa’s Webster City say they’re investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the foot by his father.

Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened Saturday. Webster City police say the father was pulling a gun out of his waistband when it went off and hit the boy in the foot.

Officials say the boy is expected to recover.

Police say the Hamilton County prosecutor is reviewing the case and will determine whether any charges are filed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Madison Smith, 14.
Waterloo Police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Great Jones County Fair planning on a 2021 grandstand return, encourages vaccination
This photo, provided by the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, in Buffalo, NY, on...
Repairs underway to save historic warship named after Waterloo brothers
Robert Williams, 32.
Man charged with murder in connection to August shooting in Waterloo
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast