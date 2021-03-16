Waterloo school district sues insurance company over collapsed roof at elementary school

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District is suing its insurance company two years after a roof collapsed at an elementary school.

Heavy snow caused the collapse at Lowell Elementary in February 2019, and the school was later demolished.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the district is suing its insurance company, “Employers Mutual Casualty Company of Des Moines” for no less than $19 million.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for an alleged breach of contract after the district and the company couldn’t agree on a settlement.

The suit claims the company has paid the district less than $2 million.

The company denies it owes the district any further compensation under the policy.

