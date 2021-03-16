Watch for early fog today, next system arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cloudy and cool March day. There may be a few patches of fog to start us off as well. Given a light northeast wind and overcast sky much of the day, highs will likely stay in the upper 30s for most of us. The next system is still on track to approach the area tomorrow and bring a good chance of rain and wind. Given the track of this system, moderate rainfall totals of over an inch may occur along and south of I-80 with amounts pulling back considerably the farther north you go. Should snow mix in on the back edge Thursday morning, impacts will be minor and no accumulation is expected. Once this system leaves, it’ll open the door for warming going into the weekend. Keep your eye on the prize as we should return to 60 by Sunday.

