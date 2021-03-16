Advertisement

Vendor error causes vaccine data reporting outage

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa said that a computer system that allows healthcare providers to submit vaccine data is currently down, delaying that data for up to a day.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the issue on Tuesday afternoon. It said that the Mid Atlantic Data Center had suffered a “hardware malfunction.” That organization is the host for the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System, as well as other systems in other states.

As a result of the outage, updates to the state’s online vaccine dashboard will be delayed, as well as the ability for providers to access the IRIS system to input new data.

Officials said that the issue will hopefully be resolved within 24 hours.

