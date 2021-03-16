Tornado-damaged Veterans Memorial Coliseum reopens in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - The Veterans memorial Coliseum is now open in Marshalltown.

The building has been there for more than 90 years. Fundraising started several years ago for renovations.

A tornado swept through the town in July 2018, forcing more renovations including a new roof.

City leaders said the opening with an open house on Monday was a big step for the community.

“We’re getting to a point now, being enough down the road where you start to see there were some silver linings to things,” Marshalltown City Administrator Jessica Kinser said. “And we can reflect and just be thankful that we all survived, and we came through it and there are positives that we can now see as a community moving forward.”

