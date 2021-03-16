Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Madison Smith, 14.
Waterloo Police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

The president has said that he backs $10,000 in blanket forgiveness for federal student loan...
COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
Great Jones County Fair planning on a 2021 grandstand return, encourages vaccination
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
Joe Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question...
Biden to hold first formal news conference next week