Three people hurt after multiple-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Three people are hurt after a crash in Jo Daviess County, Illinois.

It happened Monday just after noon on IL Rt. 84 South about 1/4 mile south of West Sawmill Road. According to the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries.

Deputies say 19-year-old Madison Olson of Hanover pulled off the road to help another driver who had slid off the road. While Olson’s vehicle was stopped, deputies say another vehicle driven by 64-year-old Keith Knoepfle was unable to stop due to icy conditions and hit Olson’s vehicle from behind.

Olson and her passengers, 20-year-old Jodie Knight and a young child, were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known. Knoepfle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

